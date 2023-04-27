The president recently sought the forgiveness of all Nigerians who were hurt by the policies of his administration.

Buhari while speaking on Sallah day inside the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja also said when he leaves office, he might relocate to Niger Republic if Nigerians disturb him in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

However, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB said Buhari’s sins cannot be forgiven.

The group said it does not care if Buhari relocates to another country, adding that his crimes would find him where he goes.

The group said, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the statement credited to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), asking and demanding that Nigerians should forgive him while at the same time indicating his interest to relocate to the Niger Republic where he came from.

“To us in IPOB, his sins are unpardonable, and we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation.

“He still won’t be saved from his atrocities. His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating. IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic.

The separatist group also said it's better for Buhari to relocate his generation to Mars or Jupiter because Niger Republic is not far from Nigeria.

“Which of the sins and atrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him? As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of? It’s better he relocates his generation to Mars and Jupiter because Niger Republic will not be far enough from Nigeria or sufficient enough to protect him from IPOB’s watchful eyes. His shenanigans will be uncovered at the right time,” the group said.

Like IPOB, Afenifere recently tackled Buhari

IPOB’s reaction to Buhari’s apology came days after the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere blasted Buhari over his apology.

The group believed that the president would have had a better administration if he had listened to the advice given to him about the ‘unfriendly steps’ his administration took.