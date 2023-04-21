The sports category has moved to a new website.
Please forgive me - Buhari begs Nigerians hurt by his government's policies

Nurudeen Shotayo

The President sought forgiveness from Nigerians whose lives have been affected negatively by policies introduced by his administration.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The President tendered the apology while speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during his final Sallah homage by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.

Buhari also thanked Nigerians for "tolerating" him and his government in the last eight years he has piloted the affairs of the country.

He described himself as a lucky and fulfilled politician, having served as military governor of Borno State as well as Minister of Petroleum Resources in 1976, and one-time Head of State (1983 – 1985).

The President said: Those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.

“I think this is a very good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and thank you for tolerating me for more than seven and a half years.

“I honestly consider myself very lucky; I was made a governor, minister of petroleum, head of state in uniform, then after three attempts, God, through technology and PVC, I became president. I think God has given me an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that.

“So, please, whoever feels I have done wrong to them, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

The President also echoed that he plans to wash his hands off politics for good and stay away from Aso Rock once the curtains are drawn on his tenure on May 29, 2023.

“I am counting the days. Democracy is a good thing; otherwise, how can somebody from the other side be a president for two terms? From my home town to the Niger Republic is eight kilometres.

“I assure you, I have deliberately arranged to be as far away from you as possible, not because I don’t appreciate the love you’ve shown to me, but because I think I’ve gotten what I have asked and I would rather quietly retire to my hometown (Daura, Katsina),” Buhari said.

The Sallah homage was attended by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Mohammed Bello, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the president’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs, cabinet members, presidential aides, traditional rulers, the business community, among others.

