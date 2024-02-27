Include students in fight against crime - Police

He made this statement during the inauguration of the PCRC Kebbi chapter, where Dr Saratu Mohammed-Mera emerged as the new State Chairman alongside 24 other executive and ex-officio members.

Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim-Olaniyan, the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), emphasised the need to integrate students into the committee to effectively curb the rate of crimes across Nigeria.

His remarks were made during the inauguration of the PCRC Kebbi chapter, held at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

The inauguration saw Dr Saratu Mohammed-Mera emerge as the new State Chairman, alongside 24 other executive and ex-officio members who will lead the committee's affairs for the next four years.

Ibrahim-Olaniyan charged the new executive members to be proactive in their responsibilities, urging them not to confine themselves to the state capital but to actively engage with the government, police, and educational institutions.

He stressed the importance of reaching out to schools to catch children at a young age and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities.

The National Chairman expressed satisfaction with the initiatives taken by the Inspector General of Police, particularly the establishment of a new directorate focused on preventing youth involvement in drugs and other social vices.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi, represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Alhaji Sama’ila Yakubu-Augie, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to security.

He commended the efforts of the PCRC in supporting the police and encouraged the new executive members to collaborate effectively to achieve the committee's goals.

The Wife of Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, represented by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Halima Muhammad-Bamde, pledged the readiness of her office to support the PCRC.