Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Ima Elijah

The National Chairman expressed satisfaction with the initiatives taken by the Inspector General of Police.

Nigerian students had the highest number of dependents brought in by international students as of September 2023.
Nigerian students had the highest number of dependents brought in by international students as of September 2023.

Recommended articles

He made this statement during the inauguration of the PCRC Kebbi chapter, where Dr Saratu Mohammed-Mera emerged as the new State Chairman alongside 24 other executive and ex-officio members.

Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim-Olaniyan, the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), emphasised the need to integrate students into the committee to effectively curb the rate of crimes across Nigeria.

His remarks were made during the inauguration of the PCRC Kebbi chapter, held at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration saw Dr Saratu Mohammed-Mera emerge as the new State Chairman, alongside 24 other executive and ex-officio members who will lead the committee's affairs for the next four years.

Ibrahim-Olaniyan charged the new executive members to be proactive in their responsibilities, urging them not to confine themselves to the state capital but to actively engage with the government, police, and educational institutions.

He stressed the importance of reaching out to schools to catch children at a young age and prevent them from engaging in criminal activities.

The National Chairman expressed satisfaction with the initiatives taken by the Inspector General of Police, particularly the establishment of a new directorate focused on preventing youth involvement in drugs and other social vices.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi, represented by Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Alhaji Sama’ila Yakubu-Augie, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the efforts of the PCRC in supporting the police and encouraged the new executive members to collaborate effectively to achieve the committee's goals.

The Wife of Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Idris, represented by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Halima Muhammad-Bamde, pledged the readiness of her office to support the PCRC.



Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading