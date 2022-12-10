Imo boils as gunmen kill Pawpaw’s brother, injure police commissioner.

In what looked like coordinated attacks, the assailants struck at different locations and killed a policeman identified as Prince Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood superstar, Osita Iheme popularly known as Pawpaw.

The Imo state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke, sustained injuries after being matched by the attackers.

Reports say the gunmen, who rode in Tundra operational vehicles, shot sporadically forcing the locals to run for cover.

The incident forced businesses to wound up abruptly, while roads were quickly deserted as motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety.

At Orji, a community sharing boundary with the state capital, another group of gunmen, loaded in three vehicles and wearing black clothes attacked residents and passersby, including policemen.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen met policemen at 7up junction Orji and opened fire on one cop who died on the spot.

An eyewitness says: ” They just killed a policeman now. They opened fire on them and were shouting there is sit at home. We have asked you to go home. Stay indoors.”

Another eyewitness said: ”I just escaped death by whiskers now. They stopped before us and shot in the eye and asked us to go home. They didn’t shoot at us maybe because I was in the midst of some elderly women.”

Reports added that the marauding gunmen also shot indiscriminately at Nkwo-Orji market before making their way toward the Okigwe Road.

While at Ubomiri in the Mbaitoli Local Government of the State, the gunmen attacked the convoy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Akarachi Amadi.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said: “This attack is politically motivated. We just finished at one campaign rally ground and were heading to Ubomiri. Our convoy was attacked at Amawuihe before Ubomiri.