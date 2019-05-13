News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is being organised under the auspices of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement on Monday that INTERPOL’s Secretary General, representatives of African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation and members of the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa would be in attendance.

Also expected at the meeting are representatives of the Committee of Chiefs of Police from Central Africa among other key Security Stakeholders.

He said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for all security chiefs across West Africa to re-commit themselves to the fight against cross-country crimes.

“It is to collaborate more effectively toward tackling trans-border crimes and other regional security threats,” he said.

WAPCCO is a structure under ECOWAS designed to bring together West African member states’ police chiefs to exchange and share intelligence.

The structure also provides platform for collaboration in the fight against criminality and security threats in West Africa.