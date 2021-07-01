Armed men raid Sunday Igboho's home, hours before his Lagos rally

In a live video, Igboho's spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, alleged that the attack was carried out by men in military fatigues.

The raid is coming barely hours before Igboho's planned secessionist-themed mega rally in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, billed for Saturday, July 3, 2021.

A spokesperson for Yoruba self-determination group Ilana Omo Odua, Maxwell Adeleye, says "the assailants were all dressed in military uniform and spoke French language fluently."

Adeleye also claims that Igboho has been abducted by the attackers.

"The gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked Igboho's wife and several others away," Adeleye says.

Igboho has been stoking ethnic tension in recent times; and has been at the forefront of agitations for the secession of the Yoruba-speaking states from the rest of the Nigerian federation.

His secessionist chants have been rebuffed and condemned by state governors in the Yoruba-speaking southwestern region.

He has also been calling on Fulani herders of northern extraction to vacate Yoruba land, amid recurring clashes between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Oyo State markets.