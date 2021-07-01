RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Armed men raid Sunday Igboho's home, hours before his Lagos rally

Jude Egbas

There are unconfirmed reports that Igboho has been abducted by the gunmen.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed and raided the home of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, located in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, 2021.

In a live video, Igboho's spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, alleged that the attack was carried out by men in military fatigues.

The raid is coming barely hours before Igboho's planned secessionist-themed mega rally in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, billed for Saturday, July 3, 2021.

A spokesperson for Yoruba self-determination group Ilana Omo Odua, Maxwell Adeleye, says "the assailants were all dressed in military uniform and spoke French language fluently."

Adeleye also claims that Igboho has been abducted by the attackers.

"The gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked Igboho's wife and several others away," Adeleye says.

Igboho has been stoking ethnic tension in recent times; and has been at the forefront of agitations for the secession of the Yoruba-speaking states from the rest of the Nigerian federation.

His secessionist chants have been rebuffed and condemned by state governors in the Yoruba-speaking southwestern region.

He has also been calling on Fulani herders of northern extraction to vacate Yoruba land, amid recurring clashes between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Oyo State markets.

In January, one of Igboho's houses in Oyo State, was burnt by unknown persons.

Jude Egbas

