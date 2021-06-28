Sunday Igboho to hold Yoruba Nation mega rally in Lagos this week

Sunday Igboho, a secessionist agitator, is among the attendees.

In a statement, IOO says it endorses the rally because it "supports the actualisation of a Yoruba Nation."

It adds that "Ilana Omo Oodua, under the leadership of renowned historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, has held peaceful rallies in five Yoruba-speaking states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo, clamouring for the emergence of Yoruba Nation from the Republic of Nigeria.

Communications Secretary of the Group, Maxwell Adeleye, says "the International community, the United Nations (UN), European Union (EUP), African Union (AU), Economic Community for West Africa (ECOWAS), and the governments of the United States and United Kingdom have been invited to observe the rally."

The organisers promise that the rally will be peaceful and orderly, and that "if actualised, the Yoruba Nation shall be the shinning glory of the Black Race.

"We are on the last leg to liberation. And as usual, this rally will be peaceful, well coordinated and orderly.

"It was peaceful in Ibadan, well conducted in Abeokuta, super orderly in Osogbo, fantastically coordinated in Akure and epochal in Ado-Ekiti.

"The Nigerian police cooperated well with us in all these places. We do not expect it to be different in Lagos. Be a witness to history," the statement adds.