Sunday Igboho has been crying like a baby since his arrest

Igboho was arrested late Monday, July 19, 2021 in neighbouring Benin, after he escaped law enforcement in Nigeria following a brutal raid of his home on July 1.

The separatist was Germany-bound when he was arrested.

Aliyu tells Punch Newspaper that Igboho is now being tortured by his captors and routinely dehumanised.

“They chained him in the cell where they put him in Cotonou. There was a fracas at the airport yesterday when he was arrested.

"They hit him in the hand and that same hand was handcuffed, he is in pains and he was weeping like a child when I called. I heard him.

“The wife, too, was put in a separate cell but they didn’t chain the wife.

“He was crying, the wife was crying, too, as he was writhing in pains seriously. We only pray they don’t pay anybody to kill him. You don’t put somebody in cell and still chain the person.

“You know he sustained injury and they didn’t take him to hospital for treatment. We heard that he is appearing in court tomorrow but I don’t know whether they will carry it out,” Aliyu says.