If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Wike gave the warning after the inauguration of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission, FCT Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretaries in Abuja on Monday.

“As a permanent secretary, you are not a political appointee, and you know the implication of that.

“If you perform below our expectations, there is nothing like querying him by civil service rules.

“We have no time for that. We will just send you packing as permanent secretary,’’ he said.

Wike added: “I don’t want to hear that files are unduly delayed.

“We want you to support the government of President Bola Tinubu to realise the Renewed Hope Agenda’’.

The minister reminded the FCT workers of the long struggle for the realisation of the FCT Civil Service Commission since the enactment of the law in 2018.

He said as President Tinubu had actualised the dream, it was only fair that workers pay back by being committed and working for the success of his administration. The minister said the newly inaugurated Head of Service would send out posting letters to Directors as part of his promise to reshuffle them.

Wike also called on the Coordinators of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abuja Municipal Management Council (AMMC) and Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC) to discharge their duties diligently.

He particularly urged the STDD coordinator to pay close attention to the developments taking place in area councils in line with the directive of President Tinubu. Wike also urged the AMMC coordinator to make sure the street lights are working, sanitation is done very well, and public buildings are well repaired.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those inaugurated are Emeka Ezeh as Chairman of the Commission and six commissioners representing the six geopolitical zones.

The commissioners are; Ahmed Mohammed (North West), Anthony Okeah (South-South), Mohammed Ibrahim (North East), Miskoom Naantuam (North Central), Jide Jimoh (South West) and Barrister Azubike (South East).

Also inaugurated is Udo Atang, the pioneer Head of FCT Civil Service and 10 permanent secretaries.

The permanent secretaries are; Adam Babagana (North East), Wanki Ibrahim (North East), Asmau Mukhtar (North West), Dogo Bodinga (North West), Olusa Olusegun (South West) and Adetoyi Kolawole (South West).

Others are; Grace Adayilo (North Central), Olubunmi Olowookere (North Central), Ibe Chukwuemeka (South East) and Okonkwo Nonubari (South South).