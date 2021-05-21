Nigeria's top Army chief Attahiru dies in plane crash

The crash happened near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening, according to a brief statement by the Air Force.

"The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained," NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said.

Gabkwet didn't make any reference to the high profile fatality, but numerous media reports indicate Attahiru was on board with his aides when the plane crashed.

Attahiru was appointed the top Army chief in January to replace the retired Tukur Buratai.

He had made numerous promises to improve the military's effectiveness, especially in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the north east region.

Friday's crash is the third aircraft of the Air Force that has crashed in the past three months.