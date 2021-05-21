RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's top Army chief Attahiru dies in plane crash

Attahiru was appointed the top Army chief only four months ago.

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, is reported to have died in a military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna State on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The crash happened near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening, according to a brief statement by the Air Force.

"The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained," NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said.

Gabkwet didn't make any reference to the high profile fatality, but numerous media reports indicate Attahiru was on board with his aides when the plane crashed.

Attahiru was appointed the top Army chief in January to replace the retired Tukur Buratai.

He had made numerous promises to improve the military's effectiveness, especially in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the north east region.

Friday's crash is the third aircraft of the Air Force that has crashed in the past three months.

Seven personnel were killed when a fighter jet crashed in Abuja on February 21 after reporting engine failure, and another one that went missing, with two personnel on board, on March 31 was presumed to have crashed.

