A military aircraft King Air 350 has crashed near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The aircraft en route Minna, Niger State capital was said to have crashed shortly after takeoff from Abuja airport on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's minister of Aviation confirmed the crash in a tweet, saying the plane had earlier reported engine failure.

He tweeted, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any”.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola while confirming the incident said all seven personnel onboard the aircraft died in the crash.

He said, "This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash."

Daramola also said that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.