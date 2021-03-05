President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed complete support for service chiefs he appointed in January to secure Nigeria.

The country has been ravaged by insecurity for years, with bandits and insurgents across the country kidnapping and killing hundreds.

While decorating the four service chiefs with new ranks on Friday, March 5, 2021, Buhari told them to speed up their actions in freeing the country from the activities of criminals.

"We all look forward to you to perform and I as the Commander-in- Chief, I am backing you hundred per cent, and I expect you to effectively deploy your officers and men to secure the country," he said.

The president added that it's important for them to immediately secure the country so as to boost the confidence of Nigerians to go about their lawful activities.

"You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land, so that we don't get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation," he said.

The president promoted the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, to a General at Friday's ceremony witnessed by the families of the service chiefs.

Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, was also promoted to Lieutenant General; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, promoted to Vice Admiral; and Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, promoted to Air Marshal.

General Irabor promised the president that the chiefs will ensure Nigeria has peace again by working to address all issues.