An aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has gone missing in the northern part of Nigeria.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced late on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that the aircraft lost radar contact during a routine mission.

The aircraft was supporting troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of the country, according to the brief statement.

"Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabout. Details to follow," Gabkwet.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have numerous Theatres of Operation combating Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast region, and bandits in the other parts of the north.

Seven personnel of the Force died in February when an aircraft crashed near the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure.

The aircraft had been on its way to Niger State to help in the rescue efforts of school students kidnapped by bandits.