IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

IBEDC official stated that they have identified and recorded over 1,459 cases of energy theft between January and February 2024.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) [IBEDC]
Johnson Tinuoye, the Chief Accounts Officer of IBEDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota. He said that the company was actively pursuing investigations and legal actions against individuals and businesses involved in energy theft.

Tinuoye explained that the IBEDC had identified and recorded over 1,459 cases of energy theft between January and February 2024. He said that these cases include meter bypass and illegal meter tampering, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to hundreds of millions of naira for the company.

Tinuoye said that the escalating figures had prompted a strategic partnership with the SIPTEO, which would help in expediting the investigation and prosecution of offenders within IBEDC’s franchise.

He emphasised that under the Electricity Act, energy theft was now recognised as a criminal offence, carrying severe penalties including imprisonment.

Tinuoye said that in the Osun region, two individuals were apprehended for stealing energy through meter bypass and illegal connections. He said that the cases had been formally taken to court for prosecution.

“We want to send a clear message to our customers that energy theft will not be tolerated.

“Our collaboration with the SIPTEO underscores our commitment to ensuring a fair and just electricity distribution system.

“In addition ,energy theft not only undermines the integrity of our operations but also deprives IBEDC of the revenue necessary to provide quality services to our customers.” he said.

He enjoined the customers to refrain from engaging in any form of energy theft, warning that the consequences could be severe. He said there was no room for negotiation with the SIPTEO Task Force team which was actively patrolling and investigating instances of energy theft for prosecution.

Tinuoye implored customers to report instances of energy theft and always seek credible information from the company’s website www.ibedc.com .

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

