Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

I left N13bn in Sokoto State Government’s treasury - Bafarawa

Bafarawa I left N13bn in Sokoto State Govt’s treasury – PDP Presidential aspirant

Bafarawa disclosed this in Owerri on Thursday at the PDP party state secretariat during a visit to party stakeholders to solicit support for his presidential ambition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, said he left N13 billion in the Sokoto State Government’s treasury after his tenure as governor.

Bafarawa disclosed this in Owerri on Thursday at the PDP party state secretariat during a visit to party stakeholders to solicit support for his presidential ambition.

The former governor said during his eight years in office he did not receive any salary, but rather he used the money to develop the state.

The presidential contender said his victory over the criminal charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) showed that he was a politician with a clean record.

He said his ambition for the presidential position was borne out of his zeal to revive the country’s economy for the benefit of all citizens.

“I have experience and the most qualified to preside over the present Nigeria and as a good manager I will correct all the anomalies.

“PDP delegates should not make any mistake during the party’s primaries by electing inexperienced aspirants for this job, that is why I have come to present myself to you,” he said.

In his reaction, a PDP Board of Trustee member, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, described Bafarawa as a `true democrat and detribalised politician’.

He said Bafarawa had a very strong political track record which stood him out among other aspirants.

Iwuanyawu, who expressed optimism that South-East would not be marginalised under Bafarawa, pointed out that most of his close allies were Igbos.

PDP Chairman in Imo, Mr Babatunde Ezekwe, assured Bafarawa of the state delegates’ support.

We are strongly behind your aspiration, go and do your underground work well; as for us we are working tirelessly to ensure that PDP wins in Imo and the presidency,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bafarawa has been on tour of the South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet
3 Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
Atiku Presidential aspirant fears 'power-drunk' Buhari won't leave power without a fight
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why
PDP Party says all its presidential aspirants must sign an undertaking
PDP Primary 'If Atiku doesn't get the presidential ticket, there'll be crisis'--Spokesperson
Saraki Senate President picks up presidential nomination form 24 hours after declaration
David Mark Former Senate President joins presidential race
Atiku Anything other than PDP's presidential ticket for ex-VP means crisis, spokesman says
Donald Duke Ex-Governor to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP after 20 years
Bafarawa PDP presidential aspirant says no president can succeed without ingenuity of Ndigbo

Local

In Ondo Residents scamper for safety as thugs invade APC secretariat
Pulse Opinion: Your PVC is more useless than you think
2019 Elections 1.38m PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – REC
IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house
Edwin Clark IGP sacks 3 Inspectors who raided South South leader's house
President Buhari in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Transparency International President, govs, spend over N241bn on security votes yearly –TI