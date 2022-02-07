Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Kyari had been indicted as a conspirator in a $1.1m fraud deal involving an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

The indictment led to Kyari’s suspension and an internal investigation was launched, amid calls for him to be extradited to the U.S.

Speaking while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today' on Monday, February 7, 2022, Malami said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

Asked if the US Federal Bureau of Investigation had requested the extradition of Kyari, who until his suspension was the Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Malami said, “There could be a need or perhaps the possibility of making such request.”

“As far as I am concerned, the parties are discussing, the parties are collaborating, there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition, and associated things.

“Reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established and that will eventually translate to the possibility of prosecution and conviction if indeed one is adjudged guilty by the law.” the minister said.

It would be recalled that last year, FBI Special Agent, Andrew Innocenti, indicted Kyari in an alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Court documents also showed that Hushpuppi arranged for Kyari to have one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent arrested following a conflict over an ongoing scam the two were running.

However, a dispute between the duo forced Vincent to contact the victim to expose the fraud, prompting his partner to take him out with a high-ranking law enforcement officer in Nigeria.

According to the affidavit, Kyari carried out the request and sent Hushpuppi photographs of an imprisoned Vincent, as well as account details for his payment.

A total of six people, including Hushpuppi, Kyari, and Vincent, were indicted for conspiracy to fraudulently obtain and launder money.