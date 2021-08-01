RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hushpuppi: Police Commission suspends Abba Kyari over FBI indictment

The commission says Kyari’s suspension takes effect on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police over his alleged involvement in a $1.1m internet fraud with a notorious fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had recently listed the police officer and Hushpuppi among six suspects indicted in an international fraud conspiracy.

Kyari’s suspension by the police commission came hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba recommended that the celebrated officer be suspended to create an enabling environment for the police to investigate the allegations against him.

In a statement signed by the commission’s Head, Press, and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the police said Kyari’s suspension took effect on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The statement reads, The statement read, “The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st, 2021, and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”

Recall that the Police Service Commission had earlier said that it would determine Kyari’s fate, and if found culpable, the embattled officer may face dismissal or demotion, and prosecution.

