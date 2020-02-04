With the investment option, apart from making a profit within the shortest time, you also own the land where the farming took place at an affordable rate.

Who are Green Partners?

Green Partners is an agricultural tech company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). They serve as a link bridge between practicing farmers and corporate workers/investors, with interest in the agricultural sector.

At Green Partners, subscribers are helped to start an agricultural business in livestock production, while still in service, without having to quit your current job.

According to Green Partners, the essence of the investment is to achieve the global goal of food security and create green-collar jobs in Africa while building wealth for sponsors and investors.

What you can invest in

There are three (3) livestock production projects you can invest in, namely: CATFISH FARM (Table size), POULTRY FARM (Broiler), and PIG FARM.

For now, you can invest in the catfish business with BASIC, PREMIUM, AND GOLD PLANS.

How does this work

For the gold plan, you pay a setup cost and land purchase of N700,000, the set up comes with construction of the pond, stocking of 1000 fish seed, feeding, and medication till maturity. Green Partners will allow your fund to work for you. Every other investment deal, such as sales and marketing are done by Green Partners.

Yours is to sit back and enjoy the benefits accrued from the business.

PROJECTED NET PROFIT: 200,000 - 400,000 (Every six months)

Owners earn 67% of the projected net profit every farm cycle.

You also get documents claiming ownership to the land - survey, land Receipt, certificate of payment and memorandum of understanding.

Additional benefit as an investor:

Extra Capacity of a plot: 4 ponds with 4000 units of fish

Construct four more ponds and stock to earn more.

Lease out the extra space for fish production and more on the lease.

LOCATION: Ogun State

How safe is your investment

With this investment, Green Partners covers you with insurance from Prestige Assurance Plc, one of the leading insurers in Nigeria.

PS: Your first profits will come 6 months after setup while subsequent profit is every 6 months. Green Partners management reviews the business every 5 years for continuity and issues report monthly.

Sign up here while offer lasts: https://greenpartners.com.ng

