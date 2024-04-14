ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

Nurudeen Shotayo

The social investment programmes were suspended following the scandal that rocked the humanitarian ministry, leading to Betta Edu’s suspension.

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Recommended articles

This comes three months after President Bola Tinubu suspended all the programmes under NSIPA as part of a probe into alleged malfeasance in the agency’s management and its programmes.

On January 2, 2024, the President suspended Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIPA over alleged financial misappropriation.

Six days later, Tinubu also suspended Betta Edu, whose ministry, the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, supervised the operations of NSIPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hinted at the imminent return of the social investment programmes.

He disclosed this during an interview programme on Radio Nigeria in Kaduna State on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The minister said the committee tasked by Tinubu to review the operational mechanism of the national social investment programmes has submitted its report, paving the way for the resumption of the programmes.

According to Idris, 15 million vulnerable households will receive N25,000 conditional cash transfers for three months among other interventions.

The programmes under the scheme include the N-Power, the conditional cash transfer (CCT), the government enterprise and empowerment programme, and the home-grown school feeding initiative.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges