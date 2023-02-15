ADVERTISEMENT
How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Ima Elijah

Cash Deposit Window will be open to the public from today until Friday, between 9am and 2pm daily.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
The esteemed Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has conveyed to citizens that the substitution of old banknotes for the new ones shall not be facilitated by any financial establishment.

Although the Supreme Court has spoken, the CBN has unequivocally stated that the previous denominations of N200, N500, and N1000 have lost their status as lawful currency.

Issuing precise guidelines, the apex bank has delineated the procedures for depositing retired notes at its numerous branches nationwide between the 15th and 17th of February.

Summary of CBN's guidelines for depositing old notes: The guidelines issued by the CBN indicate that the procedure for depositing old banknotes may take up to a maximum of four weeks. Additionally, the guidelines stipulate that deposited notes will be withheld if an account's validation process produces negative results. Moreover, deposits by a third party are not permitted, and the depositor's account information must be provided.

To facilitate the process, account owners are expected to complete an online application form and generate a reference number before proceeding to the CBN. However, in situations where customers fail to pre-fill their application form, they may fill the form at the branch.

The requirements for depositing the old notes include the reference code generated from the CBN portal, an active bank account, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and a valid government-issued identity card.

The CBN has announced that the Cash Deposit Window will be open to the public from today until Friday, February 17, 2023, between 9am and 2pm daily.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

