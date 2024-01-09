How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps
The Federal Government introduced the online application system to ensure that Nigerians find the passport acquisition process less cumbersome.
In December 2023, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that efforts were ongoing to install a fully automated system for passport application in the country.
Tunji-Ojo had disclosed at the time that the automated application system was “99 per cent done” and that the portal would allow applicants to upload passport photographs and supporting documents.
The automated system was birthed out of demands from Nigerians who had grown frustrated with the inefficient manual process that had been in place for years.
In keeping with the promise, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), on Monday, January 8, 2024, launched the online portal, which would usher in convenience, reduced processing time, and an overall seamless experience for Nigerians.
How much does it cost to acquire a Nigerian passport?
According to the Minister, Nigerian applicants who want 32-page passports with five-year validity would fork out ₦35,000, while those who want 64-page passports with a 10-year validity would part with ₦70,000.
Foreign applicants who wish to acquire 32-page passports with a five-year validity period will pay $130, while those who may want to opt for passports with a 10-year validity period and 64 pages will pay $230.
7 steps to apply for your passport online
- Log in to the online application portal http://passport.immigration.gov.ng.
- If you're a new applicant, click on “Apply for Fresh Passport”
- Enter your NIN to autofill your data from NIMC
- Complete other date fields as required
- Upload your passport photograph and other supporting documents
- Visit the nearest Immigration Office for your biometric capture
- Your passport will be ready for collection within two weeks
Requirements for fresh applicants
- 1. You must be a Nigerian
- 2. You must have NIN
- 3. Have a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards
4. Have your supporting documents such as birth certificate, local government certificate of indigeneship, and others ready
Requirements for passport renewal
- 1. You must have NIN
- 2. Have an old passport number
- 3. Have a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards
4. Have your documents, such as birth certificate, local government certificate of origin, and other documents ready
