ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government introduced the online application system to ensure that Nigerians find the passport acquisition process less cumbersome.

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps
How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

Recommended articles

In December 2023, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that efforts were ongoing to install a fully automated system for passport application in the country.

Tunji-Ojo had disclosed at the time that the automated application system was “99 per cent done” and that the portal would allow applicants to upload passport photographs and supporting documents.

The automated system was birthed out of demands from Nigerians who had grown frustrated with the inefficient manual process that had been in place for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with the promise, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), on Monday, January 8, 2024, launched the online portal, which would usher in convenience, reduced processing time, and an overall seamless experience for Nigerians.

According to the Minister, Nigerian applicants who want 32-page passports with five-year validity would fork out ₦35,000, while those who want 64-page passports with a 10-year validity would part with ₦70,000.

Foreign applicants who wish to acquire 32-page passports with a five-year validity period will pay $130, while those who may want to opt for passports with a 10-year validity period and 64 pages will pay $230.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Log in to the online application portal http://passport.immigration.gov.ng.
  2. If you're a new applicant, click on “Apply for Fresh Passport”
  3. Enter your NIN to autofill your data from NIMC
  4. Complete other date fields as required
  5. Upload your passport photograph and other supporting documents
  6. Visit the nearest Immigration Office for your biometric capture
  7. Your passport will be ready for collection within two weeks
  • 1. You must be a Nigerian
  • 2. You must have NIN
  • 3. Have a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards

4. Have your supporting documents such as birth certificate, local government certificate of indigeneship, and others ready

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 1. You must have NIN
  • 2. Have an old passport number
  • 3. Have a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards

4. Have your documents, such as birth certificate, local government certificate of origin, and other documents ready

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

How to apply for your Nigerian passport online in 7 simple steps

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

EFCC heads to Court of Appeal to avoid paying Emefiele one kobo

Alia happy to remain Benue governor after Supreme Court victory

Alia happy to remain Benue governor after Supreme Court victory

Court orders EFCC to pay Emefiele ₦100 million over illegal detention

Court orders EFCC to pay Emefiele ₦100 million over illegal detention

Hisbah burns 850 bottles of alcohol to crack down on immorality in Katsina

Hisbah burns 850 bottles of alcohol to crack down on immorality in Katsina

EFCC expects suspended Betta Edu to show up for interrogation on Tuesday

EFCC expects suspended Betta Edu to show up for interrogation on Tuesday

Ex-Buhari minister Umar-Farouq faces EFCC interrogators in ₦37.1bn fraud probe

Ex-Buhari minister Umar-Farouq faces EFCC interrogators in ₦37.1bn fraud probe

Doyin Okupe dumps Labour Party due to ideological differences

Doyin Okupe dumps Labour Party due to ideological differences

President Tinubu fires FCCPC CEO Irukera, BPE CEO Okoh

President Tinubu fires FCCPC CEO Irukera, BPE CEO Okoh

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

SDP-National-Chairman-Alhaji-Shehu-Gabam [Tribune Online]

Be bold in implementing electoral laws, constitution in future elections - SDP tells INEC