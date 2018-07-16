Pulse.ng logo
Governor Ayo Fayose attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter

Fayose Governor attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter

  • Published:

Garba Shehu had earlier issued a statement calling Fayose a street type thug and a high-powered nothing.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has responded to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu’s statement mocking him following the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) defeat in the Ekiti governorship election.

Shehu, in a statement issued on Sunday, July 15, 2018, called Fayose a street type thug and a high-powered nothing.

He words: “As for Mr. Fayose and his morbid brand of politics, it is now his time to reconcile himself to the imminent political extinction he faces, his political career sealed for good. Newspapers have mistaken him for a gadfly who creates discomfort for the government at the centre to make it better, but Fayose is a street-type thug.

“He never fits the role of a gadfly because he thrives on bitter enmity. Opposition does not mean a negative view of everything. Neither does it translate into a licence to abuse your superiors.

“An old proverb says you can’t beat something with nothing. After all the noise, theatricals and drama, Fayose’s fall came with a thud, not a bang: a high-powered nothing."

The President’s spokesman said this while reacting the Kayode Fayemi’s victory in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Fayose reacts

In his reaction, Fayose called Garba Shehu a fair weather friend, adding that he will soon abandon the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said “On Garba Shehu, that fellow is not to be accorded any attention. Being a fair weather friend, he would soon desert his current pay masters.

“Garba Shehu was in the Presidency courtesy Atiku Abubakar for eight years and came back for this current dispensation still courtesy Abubakar. Now, he has abandoned the person who brought him to the limelight.”

ALSO READ: I will laugh last, Fayose tells Buhari, APC

 

Meanwhile, the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, July 15, 2018, hinted of a possible investigation into the dealings of the Ekiti state government.

Governor Ayo Fayose attacks Garba Shehu on Twitter play

EFCC's tweet on possible investigation into Ekiti state activities.

(Twitter/@officialEFCC)

 

The anti-graft agency, in its post on Twitter mentioned that it has dusted a case file of an alleged N1.3b fraud.

