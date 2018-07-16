Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ekiti Election: "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APC

Ekiti Election "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APC

The governor boasted that he doesn't lose battles and will not lose this one.

  • Published:
Ekiti Election: I will laugh last, Fayose tells Buhari, APC play Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose (TheCable)

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will have the last laugh over the Ekiti State gubernatorial election which the People's Democratic Party (PDP) lost on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

The APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, defeated the PDP candidate and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, with 197,459 votes to 178,121 votes, respectively.

In a statement signed by Fayose's Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Monday, July 16, the governor boasted that he doesn't lose battles and will not lose this one.

He said the APC should be ashamed of winning the election in a violent and shameful manner and said only Buhari could pride himself on such conduct.

He said, "I am Peter Ayodele Fayose , I hold with my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don't lose battles and I will not lose this. I will laugh last.

"The President should note what the Bible says which applies to him, 'He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.'

"It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres , scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

"If APC has truly won, why is it that there is no jubilation in Ekiti? The victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic. We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God."

In a video that emerged earlier on Monday, the governor had appealed for calm in the state while remaining defiant that the election was manipulated to crown the APC. He said the party will seek a solution within the confines of the law and advised Ekiti residents to stay calm while the party resolves the issue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election APC loses to PDP in Twitter poll conducted by...APCbullet
2 Ekiti Decides Kayode Fayemi of the APC defeats Fayose's candidate to...bullet
3 Ekiti Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and...bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Fayose finally breaks silence over PDP's loss
Ekiti Guber Poll Tinubu says Fayemi’s election is victory for the people
Ekiti Election Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
INEC Electoral body says Ekiti state election was generally successful -INEC
Ekiti Election Fayemi’s victory, demonstration of the people’s faith in APC – Gov Ajimobi
Ekiti Election PDP chairman, Uche Secondus calls for calm, patience
Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect storms Ado Ekiti in victory procession
Ekiti Election PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola rejects results of governorship poll
Ekiti Election Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu mocks Fayose, says APC will respect Tinubu more
Ekiti Election PDP rejects results of governorship polls

Politics

Fayose breaks silence over PDP's loss of Ekiti election
Ekiti Election Fayose finally breaks silence over PDP's loss
Ortom dumps APC, searching for new party
Ortom Benue Governor dumps APC, searching for new party
Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
Ekiti Election Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
Pst. Okotie tells APC, PDP to adopt him as consensus candidate
2019 Election Adopt me as your consensus presidential candidate - Chris Okotie tells APC, PDP