Garba Shehu mocks Fayose following PDP's defeat in Ekiti

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has issued a statement mocking the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Shehu, in the statement, described the Ekiti state Governor as a high-power nothing whose fall didn’t even make a bang.

This is coming as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi emerged the winner of the keenly contested governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Ekiti state.

The President’s spokesman said “In what observers said was the most intense, and a most angry campaign, the people gave their verdict: Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the one-time governor, declared persona-non-grata is now persona-grata again.

“President Buhari has won this referendum. The people of the state have sent a clear message. The politics of brinksmanship, assaults, insults, abuses and Robin Hoodism disguised as stomach infrastructure has been rejected in favour of politics of inclusion, development, responsibility and good governance.

“President Buhari’s war against corruption and insecurity; the message of Agric revolution and infrastructure development and fidelity in resource allocation and management have struck a chord with Ekiti voters, who had been lied to and deceived by Governor Fayose.

“While the opposition continued to rant at him, President Buhari’s uprightness, coupled with incorruptibility and personal integrity, unmatched by any politician in the country have again stood the test of time.”

Fayemi’s win, a boost to Buhari’s second term bid

According to Garba Shehu, Fayemi’s victory in Ekiti state is a boost to President Buhari’s second term agenda.

He said “This win is equally a huge boost to the APC and its new leadership under Chairman Adams Oshiomole, who got their first baptism of fire in Ekiti. It is, importantly, a big boost to the second term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Tinubu will be respected more

The presidential spokesman hailed the efforts of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu in the South-West.

Shehu said that Tinubu will be respected more because the APC controls all the states in the South-West.

He added that the APC’s regional strength has been solidified and the political landscape in the region has been transformed.

“The All Progressives Congress win in Ekiti means that the party has control over 25 out of the 36 states of the federation. The party thus becomes the only one in power in the six states of the South-West geopolitical zone.

“Besides reinforcing the APC’s position as the only standing pole in the political landscape, it is a credit to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against whom all manner of ethnic and religious opposition is being mounted by former President Obasanjo and some of the Asiwaju’s sworn enemies in the sub-region.”

PDP is broken, has nothing to offer Nigerians

According to Punch, Shehu said that Ekiti people has sent a message that no state in Nigeria will vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again.

He also referred to PDP as a broken party that has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“For the People’s Democratic Party which came second in the election in a state that they held sway, it is a loss politically and psychologically.

“The result of the election has proved that PDP is irreparably broken and dismantled. They have nothing to offer to the country and its people. The message from Ekiti is that no state in Nigeria will vote PDP. Never again.

“As for Mr. Fayose and his morbid brand of politics, it is now his time to reconcile himself to the imminent political extinction he faces, his political career sealed for good. Newspapers have mistaken him for a gadfly who creates discomfort for the government at the centre to make it better, but Fayose is a street-type thug.

“He never fits the role of a gadfly because he thrives on bitter enmity. Opposition does not mean a negative view of everything. Neither does it translate into a licence to abuse your superiors.

“The winner of the election, Governor Fayemi’s trajectory from a persona-non-grata to a persona-grata again has given a wave of cheer to APC members all over the country. It has given a fresh hope that fake news, lies, and propaganda run only short distances because they have short legs.

“An old proverb says you can’t beat something with nothing. After all the noise, theatricals and drama, Fayose’s fall came with a thud, not a bang: a high-powered nothing,” he added.

PDP reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a statement rejecting the results of the Ekiti governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Speaking to newsmen, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described the election as a daylight robbery.

Ologbondiyan said the results did not express the will of Ekiti people.