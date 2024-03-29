ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that benefiting intending pilgrims were those who had paid the fare increment announced by NAHCON and those who were yet to pay.

Bauchi-State-governor-Bala-Mohammed [Peoples Gazette]

Each of the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will get a subsidy of ₦959,000 amounting to 50 per cent of the increment announced on 2024 Hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The increment per person is ₦1,918,000.

NAHCON blamed the increment on Foreign Exchange elements.

It also set March 28, 2024, as the deadline for intending pilgrims to make their payments.

“It is on this note that the governor came in to assist,’’ Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Orientation, Alhaji Yakubu Hamza told newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

He explained that benefiting intending pilgrims were those who had paid the fare increment announced by NAHCON and those who were yet to pay.

Those awarded Hajj slots by the state government would also benefit, he said.

“There are people who already made their payments, but suddenly there was an increment in the Hajj fares,’’ Hamza noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

