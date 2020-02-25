Masari stated this during a two- day seminar/training exercise organised for Islamic clerics by the Katsina State chapter of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam, on Tuesday in Katsina.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is organised for clerics and Chief Imams of Juma’at Mosques in the state.

Masari charged the clerics to intensify efforts in their sermons to preach against the ungodly acts by the perpetrators, pointing out that the killings bowed down to ignorance.

He noted that the importance of Friday sermons for Muslims Community cannot be over-emphasised, stressing that it is aimed to educate and enlighten the faithfuls in their relationship with Almighty God and their fellow being.

“It is really unfortunate, all these killings is because of ignorance, no sensible person who is educated and enlighten would indulge in this barbaric and animalistic act.

“Imagine how a normal person can attack a village, lock up children and women in a room set fire on them to burn to ashes,” Masari said.

The governor pledged that all hands are on deck to fight the evil acts including rape, prostitution, drug abuse and alcoholism, among others in the state.

He reiterated state government commitment to partner with religious and traditional institutions to fight immorality.