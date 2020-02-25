Chief Olisa Metuh, who was the National Publicity Secretary or spokesperson of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has bagged a 39-year jail term for money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja handed Metuh his sentence on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Metuh was found guilty on all 7-count charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Arrested in 2016, Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were prosecuted for the N400 million he allegedly received from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in 2014.

The NSA was at the time headed by Col Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki who was granted bail only recently, is still on trial for allegedly misappropriating a certain $2.1billion that was earmarked for the procurement of arms for the military in the fight against terrorist sect Boko Haram.

The EFCC and the Buhari led federal government allege that Dasuki used the money for the Goodluck Jonathan election campaign of 2015 instead.

Concurrent sentence

However, Metuh’s 39-year jail term will run concurrently; which essentially means that the former PDP spokesperson will spend seven years in prison.

On counts one and two, Metuh bagged seven years each, on count three, five years; count four, seven years; counts five and six, three years each and count 7 earned him seven years.

The judge also mandated Metuh to pay a fine of N375m to the federal government.

Metuh's firm, Destra Investments, will pay N25m to the federal government, according to the ruling.

Justice Abang also ordered that the accounts of Destra in Diamond Bank and Asset Resource Management, be closed and their proceeds emptied into the coffers of the federal government.

Destra will also cease to exist as a company.