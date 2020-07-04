Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has recovered from coronavirus.

John Kalu, the state’s Commissioner for Information announced this in a statement on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He said the governor’s samples submitted on Thursday returned negative on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The statement reads, “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July 2020.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organisation.”

Ikpeazu tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, June 8, 2020, he recovered from the infection almost a month after.

Meanwhile, hours before he announced his recovery, a video shared on Twitter on Thursday evening showed the governor playing table tennis with another man who's said to be his uncle.

In March, the governor had said COVID-19 will not come anywhere near his state because Abia is the only state mentioned in the Bible.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abia as of Friday, July 3, 2020, had recorded 382 infections including 207 recoveries and three deaths.