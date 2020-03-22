Despite the increasing spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state strongly believes the disease won’t get to his state.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the governor said, God had promised the people of the state that no disease would touch them, adding that Abia is the only state mentioned in the Bible.

He said, “Abia is the only state that is mentioned in the Bible. We have been promised by God that none of these diseases will get to us. We saw Ebola and pox, even this one (coronvirus) it won’t get to us”.

Meanwhile, since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed cases of the disease in five states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria.