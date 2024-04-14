Gov Eno to renovate late Nollywood makeup artist's family house, support siblings

Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Eket on Saturday.

Udoh said the governor, who described the death of the artist as very unfortunate, showed deep emotions and shared in the pain of the grieving family members.

He quoted the governor as saying “This is deeply unfortunate, a young girl, 24 years old, who, finished her Youth Service just last year, and decided to pursue her passion.

“This is a reflection of our Arise spirit. It shows that our young people are willing to go out there, not begging, not waiting for handouts, but to pursue their passions.

“It is sad and unfortunate that her life ended the way it did.

“Once I was fully briefed, I decided to come here personally with the full complement of government to console and encourage the family.

“You are not just the Governor when people are celebrating. In times and moments like this, you become the Mourner-in-Chief and give them hope.

“I trust the Holy Spirit will perfect the hope in their lives.

“Coming here means we care. You know Akwa Ibomites are like Americans. We don’t leave each other behind. The government will be with the family and support them,”

Udoh said that the governor thereafter gave automatic employment in the State Civil Service to the surviving elder sister of the deceased.

“He directed the Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Services, Umo Ekpo, to renovate the family house and bring it to modern standards.