Speaking to State House correspondents on his mission to the Villa, on Tuesday in Abuja, the governor said he met with the president to request for Federal Government assistance for the victims of the disaster.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to come to the aid of the displaced persons, saying property and farm products worth about N10billion had been damaged or destroyed as a result of the disaster.

The governor expressed the hope that the assistance if granted would help to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of state, who are victims of flood disasters this year.

“I came to see the president, among other things, to discuss ecological and developmental issues.

“Over the weekend, we had huge rainstorm that destroyed about 5,000 houses in the State capital. We had huge flooding in Kwara North and the bank of River Niger.

“There are a lot of internally displaced people in the State capital. The State needs assistance to abate the crisis.

“We have about 5,000 houses and thousands of hectares of farmland that are under water. Close to about 10,000 to 15,000 people are already displaced so far. So, it’s straining the State’s economy.

The governor, however, expressed the hope that the state would witness bumper harvest this farming season in spite of the reported flood in the state.

He said: “Luckily for us, we did two cycles of rice farming in the affected areas. We are hoping to do three cycles. Yes, there is huge impact.

“We are expecting bumper harvest this season, especially with the federal government’s intervention in the agricultural sector.”