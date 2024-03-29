ADVERTISEMENT
Good Friday should be celebrated with fasting, prayers for Nigeria – CAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akinyemiju remarks that Good Friday is the day in which the church also commemorates everything from Christ’s condemnation to His passion, crucifixion and death.

Good Friday should be celebrated with fasting, prayers for Nigeria – CAN/Illustration [CBNC]
The Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, made the remark in his Good Friday message, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Good Friday is the day in which Christians commemorate the death and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Akinyemiju said Good Friday should be a day to focus on the suffering and sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.

He added that similarly, God Almighty must also be appreciated for His love for mankind.

“It is important on Good Friday to reflect on the suffering of Jesus Christ on the day and the love of God for His creations. We can then share the pain and reciprocate that wonderful love of the Father by being faithful to Him through implicit obedience to all His commandments.

“In our fasting and prayer, we should hand over Nigeria and its leadership at all levels to God for direction and guidance towards peace, security and economic revival.

“May the Lord help to appreciate the sacrifice and reciprocate the love,” he said.

“According to Heb 12: 2, Good Friday is a day that Jesus Christ endured the Cross knowing it would lead to His resurrection, our salvation and the beginning of God’s reign of righteousness and peace.

“It marked the day when wrath and mercy met at the Cross. A day when Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of our redemption. He became the sinless sacrificial lamb sacrificed for all mankind to enjoy an everlasting life with God.

“For Christians, Good Friday is an important day of the year because it celebrates what we believe to be the most momentous weekend in the history of mankind.

“Ever since Jesus died and was raised, Christians have proclaimed the Cross and resurrection of Jesus to be a decisive turning point for all creation,” the Oyo CAN Chairman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Good Friday should be celebrated with fasting, prayers for Nigeria – CAN

