Gombe rakes in N13bn revenue in 2022

He said the Service had recorded unprecedented feat in revenue collection since inception of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya in 2019.

He attributed the feat achieved to the doggedness of the governor in revenue generation drive, which he said remained inspirational to the improvement of tax administrstion in the state.

The Chairman said the state generated N9 billion in 2020, N10.5 billion in 2021 and N13.14 billion in 2022.

“There has been a remarkable increase in tax collection for the state’’, he said.

Baba-Alkali said that the governor being an expert in taxation laid the right foundation for the record breaking tax collection as he engaged critical stakeholders to review the existing laws to create the right environment for tax collection.

“In 2022, there was improvement in revenue collection as over 100 per cent of the Service’s target was achieved.

“Revenue authority is established to collect revenue and improve collection.

“This is the first achievement, and we are living up to our mandate as the governor has given the Service the necessary financial and other supports for us to function maximally’’.

He chairman said the response of residents of the state to tax payment had improved in view of the developmental strides of the Yahaya-led administration.

According to him, the good performance of the governor in all sectors has given evidence that revenue collected is effectively being used to provide infrastructure and other amenities.

On the issue of multiple taxation, Baba-Alkali said, “no multiple taxation in Gombe State.

When you say taxation or tax, we tax individuals and organizations based on their income.

“If an individual doesn’t make an income, he doesn’t pay tax.

“When an individual is engaged in a trade or business and makes income, the Personal Income Tax Law in Nigeria provides that he or she should pay tax and it is same with organisation,’’ the Chairman said.

He said the Service planned to embark on massive enlightenment campaign on multiple taxation, to educate the public to know that rate and levies are not taxes.

“A levy or a rate is paid by individuals or organisations for services that are supplied to either of them. So it is not tax.

“Most of these rates and levies are collected by local government councils and some private organisations for services rendered. It is not tax on their income’’.

Baba-Alkali appealed to the people of the state to continue to pay their taxes as and when due, while reporting any complaints to the Service.