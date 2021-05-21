Gas explosion kills 1, another seriously injured at Obasanjo Library

Ortese said that the incident occurred at 11.00a.m. and the injured technician was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpse was deposited at the morgue.

The official said that the emergency team of the library with support from the state fire service had contained the fire arising from the explosion.

He said that visitors into the complex were temporarily limited to contain any fallouts from the explosion while the fire service put out the fire.

Ortese said that normalcy has, however ,been restored after the area was cleared by the fire service.

He noted that this was the second incident of an explosion in Abeokuta in the last one week arising from has air condition unit and appealed to the authorities to investigate the causes.