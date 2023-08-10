FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

Prof. Olusola Kehinde, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, disclosed this on Thursday in Abeokuta, while briefing newsmen ahead of the university’s 30th convocation.

According to Kehinde, the convocation will hold on Aug. 11 for first degree graduates and Aug. 12 for other categories of graduates.

The vice chancellor explained that a total of 1,094 made the Second Class Upper division category, while 188 others were listed as Third Class honours graduates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kehinde stated that 16 Postgraduate Diploma, 215 Masters and 113 PhDs academic certificates would also be awarded to meriting students at the ceremony.

According to him, 266 others bagged Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree.

He said the former Education Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, would deliver the convocation lecture on Saturday.

The vice chancellor also used the occasion to unveil 200 capacity undergraduate hostel, Animal Demonstration Laboratory and an abattoir to serve both the university community and members of the public .