Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC arrests 7 suspected black marketers in Jos

The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven persons in Jos for hawking Premium Morotor Spirit (PMS) amidst biting scarcity of the product.

Black marketers (NaijaNews)

Chrisantus Longbit, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by NSCDC Special Intelligence Squad in collaboration with the Police.

The command spokesman said that the suspects were arrested for black market activities, adulteration and diversion of petroleum product.

He said that the suspects were arrested in various locations with 35 drums containing products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

Longbit added that four cars with locally fabricated tanks containing PMS, four other cars and several surface tanks filled with suspected adulterated diesel were impounded.

Other items impounded by the team were one pumping machine, fourteen gallons containing PMS and about 150 empty gallons.

Longbit added that a tanker loaded with 45, 000 litres of PMS meant for Mangu Local Government Area of the state but diverted to a filling station in Jos North, was also arrested.

According to him, the command has also sealed an illegal petroleum products dump site used by black marketers and some filling stations used for diversion and adulteration of petroleum products.

He added that the NSCDC also sealed some filling stations hoarding PMS.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested one Ali Adamu of Kanam local government area for unlawful possession of a fabricated pistol with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Longbit said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

