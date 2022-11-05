FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

“This is because a faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System, has been observed and this has prompted the company to recall the categories of the listed vehicles.

“According to the report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260.

“This is with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between April 19, 2021, and July 15, 2022,” he said.

Kazeem said that the withdrawal was specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles would pose safety hazard to their users thereby leading to crashes.

He quoted the acting Corps marshal, Dauda Biu, as admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and drivers of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling.