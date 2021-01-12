The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC in Ogun, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, announced this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

Olaluwoye said the exercise would be enforced along Idiroko and Owode axis of the state.

According to him, the exercise would be complemented by the police and other security agencies, adding that it was aimed at checking excesses of drivers and reducing crime rate.

“The FRSC wants to implore those that indulge in such act to stop because any driver who breaks the law will be apprehended and prosecuted,” Olaluwoye said.

He urged motorists to adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce road crashes on the highways.

The unit commander also cautioned motorists against flouting the COVID-19 protocols, in order to reduce the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.