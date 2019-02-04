The Eti-Osa House of Representatives debate organized by Media Room Hub in conjunction with BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria will be happening today, Monday, February 4, 2019.

The debate will take place at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos where candidates will reel out their plans to the electorates.

The five candidates who will be participating in the debate are Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), the candidate of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tessy Owolabi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Omotesho Tony Bakare, the candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

Journalist, PR Expert and Media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji will be moderating the debate.

You can watch the debate LIVE on Pulse Nigeria's YouTube channel, Facebook page and Instagram account.