First Lady says Govt work hard for Nigerian youths, even when they're tired

News Agency Of Nigeria

She also advised students to concentrate on their studies to become better citizens in the future.

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]
First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Mrs Tinubu gave the assurance in Abuja on Friday, while donating millions of exercise books to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for public primary school pupils and junior secondary school students across the country.

The donation, according to her, is part of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)’s education support programme.

“Who said Nigeria is not going to be better? we are working so much for you young people.

“Believe me, all we are doing is for you because your future means a lot to us, even when we are tired, we have you in our minds, we will do whatever it takes to make life better for you than it was for us.

“What we intend doing is to give 50,000 copies of the exercise books to each state including the FCT, then Kano and Lagos will get 100,000 each."

She said the RHI Coordinators in each of the states would be working with State Universal Education Board to get the exercise books. She also advised students to concentrate on their studies to become better citizens in the future.

Education is very vital, for our young people, don’t join gangs, don’t come under peer pressure, always ensure you talk to your parents and teachers.’’ she said.

Dr Hamid Bobboyi, the Executive Secretary, UBEC, who received the donations, commended the first lady for supporting the education sector. He said the first lady’s passion for the children was apparent for people to emulate in order to make the live of children and women across the country better.

“On behalf of the UBEC, I want to thank the RHI and the first lady for her services, for paying a special attention on educational sector as well as the education of children especially of girls.

“Few days back we were in Bauchi where she lauched an ICT center and on same day, launched UBEC facility given to the state government, a special school, alternative high school for girls.

“We are exceptionally glad for this kind gesture as this activity is of vital to the school system, the children we have in the school do not only require text books to read but also what to right with,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other participants at the event includes the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima who is also the Deputy National Chairman of RHI.

Others are; the Wife of Senate President Ekaette Akpabio, Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, Wife of Kogi State Governor Sefiya Ododo. Also at the event is the Wife of Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun among others.

