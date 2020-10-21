Belgore, in a remark at the inauguration of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Multipurpose Hall, said that the onslaught would be intensified so as to rid Nigeria of bandits and insurgents.

He assured the FFS of the interior ministry’s readiness to help the fire fighting outfit to attain its mandate so as to save lives and properties of citizens.

He applauded the FFS for its resilience in spite of the challenges of inadequate funds, lack of equipment and a poorly trained and insufficient manpower.

“The good news, however, is that equipment, trucks and the quality human resource to drive this service into the future are gradually being put in place.

“I charge you to be fully committed to your roles which go beyond fire fighting to tackling disasters and rescuing people in danger.

“The ball is in your court to turn the service to what it is known for – an organisation of gallant officers,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Liman, FFS Controller-General, had said that plans were ongoing to establish more fire stations in the 109 senatorial districts to facilitate grassroots interaction between citizens and the fire service to foster better cooperation.

He further disclosed that a proposal had been been presented to the Federal Government for the purchase of 30 new fire fighting trucks.

“The proposal also captured 15 ambulances, 15 rapid intervention machines and 15 water tankers of 10,000 liters capacity,” he said.