ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to shutdown Adekunle/Adeniji 3rd Mainland Bridge ramps for repairs on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The repairs of the four ramps of Adekunle/Adeniji will be completed on or before December 13 for Christmas and New Year.

FG to shutdown Adekunle/Adeniji 3rd Mainland Bridge ramps for repairs on Monday (Pulse)
FG to shutdown Adekunle/Adeniji 3rd Mainland Bridge ramps for repairs on Monday (Pulse)

Recommended articles

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in a statement on Friday, appealed to motorists to continue to use alternative routes, obey traffic rules and officials during the repairs.

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, wish to inform the motoring public that government has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is, hereby, notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge will be closed at the same time going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, motorists are, hereby, advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movement,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that comprehensive repair of the 11.8kms Third Mainland Bridge began with closure of the Adekunle ramp on November 6. NAN further reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Lagos State government later flagged off the comprehensive rehabilitation project expected to gulp over ₦21.074bn on November 9.

Umahi said the repairs of the four ramps of Adekunle/Adeniji would be completed on or before December 13 for Christmas and New Year, while the maintenance of the main carriageways would begin in January 2024. However, the main carriageways of the Third Mainland Bridge, both Island and mainland bound, are still opened to traffic.

The Adekunle section of the Third Mainland Bridge has four ramps, which has a convergence point, and the repairs of all the ramps are expected be completed within five weeks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Usman Ododo receives certificate of return from INEC

Usman Ododo receives certificate of return from INEC

Enugu Govt urges farmers to engage in onion farming to boost production in the state

Enugu Govt urges farmers to engage in onion farming to boost production in the state

Betta Edu says Federal Govt dedicates 10% social interventions to PwDs

Betta Edu says Federal Govt dedicates 10% social interventions to PwDs

Court rejects Akeredolu's plea to vacate interim order, adjourns suit indefinitely

Court rejects Akeredolu's plea to vacate interim order, adjourns suit indefinitely

Gov Mutfwang condemns allegation of judges taking bribe of $5m to nullify his election

Gov Mutfwang condemns allegation of judges taking bribe of $5m to nullify his election

FG to shutdown Adekunle/Adeniji 3rd Mainland Bridge ramps for repairs on Monday

FG to shutdown Adekunle/Adeniji 3rd Mainland Bridge ramps for repairs on Monday

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kaduna State evacuates 60 unclaimed corpses for mass burial

Kaduna State evacuates 60 unclaimed corpses for mass burial

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA