RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG set to commission Kajola rolling stock plant –Sambo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo, has said that the Federal Government would soon commission the rolling stock assembly plant at Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Station, Kajola, Ogun State.

From 3rd left, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria and the Pem. Sec. Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani during the Minister’s visit to Kajola to inspect the Rolling stock wagon station on Thursday.
From 3rd left, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria and the Pem. Sec. Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani during the Minister’s visit to Kajola to inspect the Rolling stock wagon station on Thursday.

Sambo said this during an inspection tour to all standard gauge facilities between Lagos and Ibadan on Thursday.

Recommended articles

He said that the establishment of the rolling stock station would create room for knowledge transfer which would enable Nigerians to learn how to build the wagons.

“We don’t need to import the wagons into the country anymore, there is also economic benefit for the establishment of the rolling stock.

“Nigerians will also be learning how to build the wagon, locomotive, coaches and by so doing will create employment while improving the capacity of the train wagons.

“For us to increase the capacity of the railway, we need the wagons, we need to repair and assemble wagons.

” The technology that is being done abroad will be replicated in Nigeria and many jobs will be created for the youths,” Sambo said.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had performed the Official Ground Breaking Ceremony for the construction of the plant in Kajola, in 2019, describing it as not just another event, but a historic turning point.

Sambo also revealed that he had visited the Comptroller General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Alli, to discuss on a number of issues affecting the completion of the last two tracks that linked the seaport to bring cargo out of the ports.

He said the issue of the scanner rooms affecting the completion of the track in Apapa was being looked into.

The minister said that the scanner centre used radioactive materials which had to be removed in a controlled condition.

Sambo said he would intensify efforts to revisit the Customs CG and clear the matter, as the government was concerned about the linkage for freight haulage through the ports.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that his administration would work till the end of his tenure to crate enabling environment for business to thrive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi threatens to sue EFCC over harassment of officials

Kogi threatens to sue EFCC over harassment of officials

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

Ignore Uzodimma at your own peril, Tinubu tells South-East leaders

Ignore Uzodimma at your own peril, Tinubu tells South-East leaders

Voter register: INEC to investigate confirmed cases of infractions

Voter register: INEC to investigate confirmed cases of infractions

FG set to commission Kajola rolling stock plant –Sambo

FG set to commission Kajola rolling stock plant –Sambo

We’re building infrastructure that target economic growth – Gov. Makinde

We’re building infrastructure that target economic growth – Gov. Makinde

Gov Tambuwal explains what Nigeria must do to have proper healthcare system

Gov Tambuwal explains what Nigeria must do to have proper healthcare system

Political elite in Southeast support Tinubu, ask him to address Igbo maginalisation

Political elite in Southeast support Tinubu, ask him to address Igbo maginalisation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Thisday)

‘God bless PDP’: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s gaffe in Plateau

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]