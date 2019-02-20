The redeployment was announced in a statement signed by Mrs Olawumi Ogunmosunle, Director Communication, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The list of the redeployed Permanent Secretaries and their portfolio are as follows:

Mrs Odusote Abimbola, who was formally in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was redeployed to Ministry of Environment.

Mr Istifanus Fuktur was redeployed from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Communication while Mr William Alo, who was formally in Special Duties Office (OSGF), was redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment.

She said that Mrs Ekaro Chukumuebodo, who was formally in Federal Civil Service Commission, would move to Ministry of Water Resources.

Ogunmosunle listed the portfoils of the following permanent secretaries who were awaiting posting.

Dr Bukar Wadinga, Common Services Office, OHCSF, Mr Kyari Dikwa, Special Duties Office (FMF), Mrs Ajani Olor, Service Policies and Strategies Office, OHCSF.

Mr Umakhihe Afolabi, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr Mbaeri Nnamdi, Police Service Commission, Mr Babatunde Lawal, Cabinet Affairs Office, OSGF.

Engr. Festus Daudu, Special Duties Office, OSGF, Mr Abel Enitan, Federal Civil Service Commission,

She said the handing and taking-over processes should be completed on or before Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, except the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning whose take over would be on March 29.