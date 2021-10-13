FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

The Federal Government has made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants on its payroll.
The FG says from December 1, 2021, workers who do not show proof of vaccination will be barred from government offices.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while announcing the development at a briefing on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, said workers who refuse to get vaccinated will be barred from assessing their places of work.
He said FG employees, who do not show proof of vaccination will be barred from government offices from December 1, 2021.
He said, “With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.”
Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19 said the statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing showed that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward.
