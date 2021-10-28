FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

The former top government official has faced numerous allegations of graft following the end of her eight years in service in 2015.

A Banana Island mansion in Lagos, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) linked to her, is among assets being put up for sale by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Forfeited Assets.

The building, valued at N15.4 billion ($37.5 million) by the EFCC, was permanently forfeited to the government in 2017 after no one contested a prior temporary forfeiture order.

Other recovered items going on the chopping block include 125 wedding gowns, 13 small gowns, 41 waist trainers, 73 hard flowers, 11 suits, 11 invisible bras, 73 veils, 30 braziers, two standing fans, 17 magic skirts, six blankets, one table blanket, and 64 pairs of shoes.

A hoard of jewelry and a customised gold iPhone, valued at N16.4 billion ($40 million), seized from the former minister were not yet listed for sale even though they were permanently forfeited to the government in 2019, despite Diezani's protests.

The Federal Government is currently screening for independent valuers expected to manage the sale of the assets.

Despite the numerous allegations against Diezani, and imprisonment of some of her alleged collaborators, she has remained abroad and accused authorities of persecuting her.