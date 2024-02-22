FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

He disclosed this during plenary on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, as lawmakers debated necessary measures to prevent the looming famine and make foodstuffs affordable for Nigerians.

Nigerian citizens are currently grappling with food crises caused by insecurity, ballooning inflation and the eroding purchasing power of the masses.

However, Akpabio claimed that the President Bola Tinubu-led government has provided funds to all the state governments to ensure that food is available across the country.

He stressed the funds, which were disbursed to the governors by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were outside their statutory allocation from the federation account.

He, therefore, called on states to rise to their responsibilities and make judicious use of the funds to cushion the people's sufferings.

"I must say that unverified report has it that each of the state governments in the last few months have received additional ₦30bn from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) outside their normal allocations from the federation account to assist them in ameliorating the food situation. So we believe that every government should utilise the funds so received towards ensuring that food is available in the country.

"So the state governments have a lot to do They're closest to the people. And I don't even want to mention local governments because most local governments are controlled by the state governors. So my belief is that if the state government do what is needful, then the local governments, in turn, will also be involved in sharing to make sure that these things get to the people," the Senate President said.

While commending his colleagues for their efforts in suggesting solutions to tackle the crisis in the country, Akpabio warned that Nigerians won’t be interested in excuses in the face of untold hardship.

He also assured the people of the Federal Government's commitment to solving the food crisis and other economic challenges despite the situation it met on the ground.

He said, "But we must not overlook the fact that Nigerians are not going to be interested in stories. Nigerians want to see action, and that's why I commend the joint committees for the recommendations that they have done. And I commend the senators who are constantly going back home almost every weekend to assist to make sure you reduce whatever suffering.