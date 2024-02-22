ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to solving the food crisis and other economic challenges.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

He disclosed this during plenary on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, as lawmakers debated necessary measures to prevent the looming famine and make foodstuffs affordable for Nigerians.

Nigerian citizens are currently grappling with food crises caused by insecurity, ballooning inflation and the eroding purchasing power of the masses.

However, Akpabio claimed that the President Bola Tinubu-led government has provided funds to all the state governments to ensure that food is available across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the funds, which were disbursed to the governors by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were outside their statutory allocation from the federation account.

He, therefore, called on states to rise to their responsibilities and make judicious use of the funds to cushion the people's sufferings.

"I must say that unverified report has it that each of the state governments in the last few months have received additional ₦30bn from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) outside their normal allocations from the federation account to assist them in ameliorating the food situation. So we believe that every government should utilise the funds so received towards ensuring that food is available in the country.

"So the state governments have a lot to do They're closest to the people. And I don't even want to mention local governments because most local governments are controlled by the state governors. So my belief is that if the state government do what is needful, then the local governments, in turn, will also be involved in sharing to make sure that these things get to the people," the Senate President said.

While commending his colleagues for their efforts in suggesting solutions to tackle the crisis in the country, Akpabio warned that Nigerians won’t be interested in excuses in the face of untold hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured the people of the Federal Government's commitment to solving the food crisis and other economic challenges despite the situation it met on the ground.

He said, "But we must not overlook the fact that Nigerians are not going to be interested in stories. Nigerians want to see action, and that's why I commend the joint committees for the recommendations that they have done. And I commend the senators who are constantly going back home almost every weekend to assist to make sure you reduce whatever suffering.

"But assure the people that this government will do everything possible that's why I said no policy will be exclusive or excluded, it's an emergency situation. Nigerians want to eat food and we are going to provide food for them. The government will have no excuse, despite what we met on the ground," the Senate President added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

FG blocks Binance, OctaFX, other crypto firms over forex crisis

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Your advice is unsolicited - Labour replies DSS over planned nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters