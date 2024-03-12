FCTA disburses ₦1.97bn to 6 area councils, ₦2.46bn to primary school teachers
The breakdown of the figures shows that ₦1.97 bn was disbursed to the 6 area councils, while ₦2.46 bn was earmarked for pension scheme and primary school teachers.
FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, disclosed this while presiding over the 186th Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday. Mahmoud pointed out that the amount represents a slight decline compared to ₦4.8 billion shared in the month of December 2023.
On the disbursement of the ₦1.97 billion to the area councils, the Abuja Municipal Area Council received ₦475.42 million, Gwagwalada got ₦310 million, while Kuje received ₦327.51 million.
Bwari Area Council received ₦302.89 million, Abaji got ₦254.14 million, while Kwali received ₦304.95 million. A further breakdown shows that ₦2.46 billion was disbursed to teachers and pension scheme, primary school teachers received ₦2.1 billion, while ₦44.39 million was set aside as 1% training fund.
Also, ₦226.48 million was earmarked as 15% Pension Fund, while ₦107.85 was earmarked as 10% employer pension contribution. The minister appreciated members of the committee for their steadfastness over the years.
