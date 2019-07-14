Contrary to the claim that Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed by armed robbers, one of the son’s of the Afenifere leader, Kehinde Fasoranti says some policemen told hi his sister was killed by herdsmen.

After visiting her father on Friday, July 12, 2019, Mrs Olakunrin was killed along Benin-Ore highway.

While announcing her death on Friday, spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin claimed that the 58-year-old woman was killed by suspected herdsmen, but according to the police, she was attacked and killed by armed robbers.

But Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, Undie Adie during his visit to the family to commiserate with them said he identity of the killers had not been established.

He said, “All we know is that these are bandits that came to the road and started firing sporadically at motorists that were driving on the highway. That is what it is, there is no person that can say specifically that they were herdsmen. What we know is that they are bandits and we are going after them.”

But Kehinde, who narrated how his sister was killed told journalists that some policemen at Ore police station confirmed to him that his sister was killled by herdsmen.

He said: “We need to get the story straight. The way they operated, according to what the police said, is the way herdsmen operate.”

“Six people were in front shooting at them. The driver put the car in reverse but unknown to him, some men were in the bush and started shooting from the side and at the back. The story that these are just bandits is a lie. If you want records, request the report I made at the Ore police station. They categorically said the attackers were herdsmen.”

Meanwhile, former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri has countered the claim that Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed robbers.

Reno while reacting to the condolence statement by the presidency on Saturday, July 13, 2019, tackled Femi Adesina for claiming Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed robbers in the statement.

Reno said Adesina sat in his office and claimed Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed robbers when eyewitnesses said she was attacked and shot by herdsmen.