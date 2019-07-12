Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the Chairman of Yoruba the socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has reportedly been killed by suspected herdsmen.

The spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin made this known in a message sent to Punch on Friday July 12, 2019.

The 58-year-old woman was said to be heading to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State, when she was attacked and shot by the herdsmen, Punch reports.

Odumakin said, “We have confirmed the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (58), daughter of our leader, Chief Fasoranti.

“Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.

“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.

“This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”

Olufunke is the second child of 94-year-old Fasoranti to die. The elder statesman was said to have also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.